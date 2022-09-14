“Until We Meet Again”
ERVIN MALIK JASON FINLEY
04/29/1978 - 09/12/2021
We think about you constantly, especially today. We lost you one year ago, and it has never been the same. We hold onto your memories, those that make us smile. We continue your legacy; we keep you in our hearts. In our hearts, you will remain until we meet again.
Love you forever and always “Sunny Celito “ From your Mom and Family.
