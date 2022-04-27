Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
ERVIN MALIK JASON FINLEY
04/29/1978 - 09/12/2021
IN MEMORY OF A SPECIAL SON
It’s sometimes hard to know why some things happen as they do. For so much joy and happiness was centered around you. It seems so hard to comprehend that you’re no longer here. But all the happy memories will help to keep you near.
You are thought about with pride; Son, with each mention of your name death cannot change a single thing, the love will still remain.
From mommy Sebrina
and family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));