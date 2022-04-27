ERVIN MALIK JASON FINLEY

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

ERVIN MALIK JASON FINLEY

 04/29/1978 - 09/12/2021

IN MEMORY OF A SPECIAL SON

It’s sometimes hard to know why some things happen as they do. For so much joy and happiness was centered around you. It seems so hard to comprehend that you’re no longer here. But all the happy memories will help to keep you near.

You are thought about with pride; Son, with each mention of your name death cannot change a single thing, the love will still remain.

From mommy Sebrina

and family.

Load entries