In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
ESSIE MCCRAY
Ten years have passed, and we deeply miss you. You are forever in our hearts and will reign there for eternity. You left a legacy of love, compassion, and encouragement. As a family, we embrace our fondest memories of how your gentle spirit was a powerful element for each of us.
Remembering you as a phenomenal mother, beautiful daughter, devoted sister, and caring family member and friend are the thoughts that warm our hearts.
Love always,
Kim, Jimmy, Mom, Jim,
Billy and Pat.
