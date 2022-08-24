ESSIE MCCRAY

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

ESSIE MCCRAY

Ten years have passed, and we deeply miss you. You are forever in our hearts and will reign there for eternity. You left a legacy of love, compassion, and encouragement. As a family, we embrace our fondest memories of how your gentle spirit was a powerful element for each of us. 

Remembering you as a phenomenal mother, beautiful daughter, devoted sister, and caring family member and friend are the thoughts that warm our hearts. 

Love always,

Kim, Jimmy, Mom, Jim, 

Billy and Pat.

