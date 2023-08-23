In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
ESSIE MCCRAY
From the break of dawn till the sunset, our hearts aglow with adoration for you. Not a moment passes without our celebration of your life. Never a time that we miss calling your name, and never a time that we don’t reminisce about the precious memories we’ve shared.
With each heartbeat, you walk beside us. Our love runs so deep that it has no sense of time. It has been eleven years, and your memory remains etched forever, engraved in our hearts.
Love always,
Kim, Jimmy, Mom, Jim,
Pat and Billy.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));