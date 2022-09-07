In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
EUCOLA FREDERICK
02/26/1926 - 08/30/2008
We miss you dearly.
Your son, Sam Frederick Sr. (Karen); grandson, Samuel Frederick Jr.; nephew, David Robinson and niece, Sabrina Thomas.
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 92F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 1:01 pm
In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
EUCOLA FREDERICK
02/26/1926 - 08/30/2008
We miss you dearly.
Your son, Sam Frederick Sr. (Karen); grandson, Samuel Frederick Jr.; nephew, David Robinson and niece, Sabrina Thomas.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));