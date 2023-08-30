EUCOLA FREDERICK

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

EUCOLA FREDERICK

02/26/1926 - 08/30/2008

We miss you dearly.

Your son: Samuel L. Frederick Sr.(Emma); grandson: Samuel L. Frederick Jr.; niece: Sabrina Thomas and nephew: David Robinson.

Did you enjoy reading this article?

Use the star ratings below to let us know what you thought about the article you just read. We value your feedback. Thank you!

(0 Ratings)
Load comments