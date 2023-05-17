In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
FRANCENIA ROBINSON
02/03/1927 - 05/19/2018
You were loving and kind in all your ways, Jovial and friendly to the end of your days. You were sincere and true in your heart and mind. We cherish the memories you have left behind.
Forever in our hearts,
The Family.
