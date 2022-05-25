Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
FRANK W. GOODMAN
05/28/1930 - 01/18/2021
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!
Daddy we all miss you and yes lord, it’s been a year since you left us. Since its your birthday we will continually honor and pay respect for this day. We surprised you on your last birthday party at home not knowing that it would be the last birthday we would be able to share with you. We all love you and will continually strive to keep our entire family together as you would have wanted us to.
Love from your wife, Mrs. Verna Goodman; your children, Mr. Frank Goodman, Mrs. Sharon Goodman(Sue), Mr. Shelby Goodman, Mr. Antonio Goodman, also a host of all other family members including the Masonic Brethren.
SEMPER FI
Rest in Peace.
