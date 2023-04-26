FRANKLIN ROOSEVELT PARKS “FRANK”

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

 04/29/1946 – 09/06/2021

Happy Birthday to a great man. We miss you so much. You will forever be in our lives.

 Love you always, wife Terri; daughters, Doreen, Denika, and LaShana; grandchildren, great - grandchildren and family.

