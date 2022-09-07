In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
FRANKLIN ROOSEVELT PARKS “FRANK”
04/29/1946 – 09/06/2021
We deeply miss your support and love you always gave to the family.
A great dad, husband, grandfather and great- grandfather. Rest in Peace.
Love you always, wife Terri; daughters, Doreen, Denika, and LaShana; grandchildren, great- grandchildren and family.
