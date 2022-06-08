In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
FULTON THOMAS
03/13/1934 - 06/11/1978
You’ve been gone for 44 years but to us it seems like yesterday. We miss you so very much Daddy!
Patricia Lott, Ernestine Thomas, Fulton Thomas Jr and The entire Thomas Family.
Updated: June 8, 2022 @ 10:11 pm
