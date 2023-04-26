GALE THAMES

Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Large hail in some storms. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Large hail in some storms. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.