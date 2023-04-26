In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
GALE THAMES
01/02/1950 - 04/27/2019
Another year without you, mom, it doesn’t get easier. It’s an everlasting sadness that you are no longer here, but you left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide. Although we cannot see you, you are always at our side. You are still loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Love your daughters, Michelle, Cynthia, Cheryl,
and grandchildren.
