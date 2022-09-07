In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
GARY ALIE COLLINS
03/27/1973 - 09/08/2021
Gary, we love you and we miss you each and every day. You will forever be in our hearts. You will always be our “Gentle Giant”. Continue to rest in the Masters arms.
Love your wife, Tangela Davis-Collins, and your bonus children Bradley, TaKia, and Brandon.
