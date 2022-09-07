GARY ALIE COLLINS

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

GARY ALIE COLLINS

03/27/1973 - 09/08/2021

Gary, we love you and we miss you each and every day. You will forever be in our hearts. You will always be our “Gentle Giant”. Continue to rest in the Masters arms. 

Love your wife, Tangela Davis-Collins, and your bonus children Bradley, TaKia, and Brandon.

