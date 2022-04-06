GEOFFREY D. FRANKLIN

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

GEOFFREY D. FRANKLIN

 04/9/1965 - 03/10/2019

My dear brother you left me all too fast, now all I have are memories of our past. But now you are constantly on our minds and forever in our hearts. Until the day we are together again to never part. Rest in Peace.

Your loving sister Regina, mom Lula, family, friends and co-workers.

