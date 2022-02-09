GLENDA JEAN FINNEY

In Remembrance

In loving memory of, 

GLENDA JEAN FINNEY

09/28/1957 - 04/03/2021

Happy 45th Anniversary sweetheart. Today is a day to speak from the heart and my heart simply wants to say  I love you and miss you dearly R.I.P.  Andrew, Tisha, Drew and Ty.

 

Load entries