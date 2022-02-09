GLORIA J. CHERRY GEROW

Death Notice

 79, retired supervisor for Miami-Dade Corrections,  died January 17 at home in Summerton, S. Carolina. Survivors include husband: Roosevelt Gerow, sons: Elder Sean and Dion Gerow, Anthony Gerow (step-son) and a host of grand and great-grand kids and other relatives.

Services 11 a.m., Saturday February 12 at Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

