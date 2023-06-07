Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
GOLDIE CLARIT
06/08/1923 - 11/19/2013
Happy Birthday Mom. You will always be missed. We love you dearly.
From Patricia, Walter Jr., Gregory and grandchildren.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 10:58 am
