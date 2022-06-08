Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
GOLDIE CLARIT
06/08/1923 - 11/19/2013
It’s hard to believe it’s been nine years since you’ve been gone. We miss you each and everyday. We will always love you, Mom.
Your children, Patricia, Walter Jr., Gregory and grandchildren.
