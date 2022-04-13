GREGORY J. DENNIS

In Memoriam

  In loving memory of,

GREGORY J. DENNIS

10/17/1952 - 04/16/2019

Saying that these three years have been hard without you physically being here is an understatement. However, we have and will continue to keep your memory alive by remembering your laughter, words of wisdom, and all the love you shared while you were with us.

Love,

Gloria, Corey, Dawnia, and Tamara

Load entries