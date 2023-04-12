In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
GREGORY J. DENNIS
10/17/1952 - 04/16/2019
Saying that these four years have been hard without you physically being here is an understatement. However, we have and will continue to keep your memory alive by remembering your laughter, words of wisdom, and all the love you shared while you were with us.
Love,
Gloria, Corey, Dawnia,
and Tamara
