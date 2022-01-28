In Loving memory of,
CHARLIE MAE LUCAS
01/28/1938 - 11/11/2021
Happy 84th Birthday Mom!
Not a day goes by that you are not thought of. Your birthday fills our hearts with fond memories and thoughts of you in your heavenly home. We are sending you sweet birthday wishes and loving smiles.
Your loving children: Carmen, Colleen, Carolyn, Kim and Alphonso. Sisters: Deloris and Doris.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));