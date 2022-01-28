CHARLIE MAE LUCAS

In Loving memory of,

CHARLIE MAE LUCAS

01/28/1938  -  11/11/2021

Happy 84th Birthday Mom!

Not a day goes by that you are not thought of. Your birthday fills our hearts with fond memories and thoughts of you in your heavenly home. We are sending you sweet birthday wishes and loving smiles.

Your loving children: Carmen, Colleen, Carolyn, Kim and Alphonso. Sisters:  Deloris and Doris.

