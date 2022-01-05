DONALD E. WOODS “STICMAN”

Happy Birthday

  In loving memory of,

 DONALD E. WOODS “STICMAN”

01/04/1975 - 02/25/2019

Beloved King, almost three years has elapsed from your time on earth to your rest in eternity. We celebrate what would’ve been your 47th chapter of life.

Your song ended,but the melodious sounds of precious memories are alive forever etched in our hearts.

We Love and Miss You,

Mom, Pops, Jarod and a host

of other family.

Load entries