In loving memory of,
GLENDA JEAN FINNEY
09/28/1957 - 04/03/2021
Hello Baby,
Loving you is one of the greatest thing to ever happen to me.
My heart still goes pitter patter when I am near you.
My hands get sweatier, baby you make me feel so good loving you.
I can’t get enough of you, nor can i say what Im dying enough.
Your smile frees my heart from a nervous breakdown.
To hear your voice carry my mind from the darkness of my imagination.
To hold you close to me, let me know to along in the world would be a terrible thing.
Can you ever understand how much I need your love, can you hear my love for you.
This note comes from the heart, Baby I miss you very much, never ever stop loving me.
To my dear wife Glenda, My sweetheart.
Darling, your husband Andrew.
