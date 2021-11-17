11/23/1962 - 03/21/2015
Gone but not forgotten.
You are always in our hearts.
Love, mom, dad, daughters, sisters, brother and family.
Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: November 18, 2021 @ 8:36 am
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));