11/24/1949 - 09/05/2021, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.” – Psalm 23:4
In Loving Memory of our QUEEN, Dorothea Elaine Copeland. November twenty fourth will always be your day. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Though we can not see you in the present, we will always see you in the spirit. Not a day goes by that we don’t miss you. In fact, you are in our dreams and our thoughts forever. God definitely broke the mold when he made you. We love you beyond words, till we meet again, your family will continue to celebrate you.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));