in loving memory of,
REGINALD LEROY OWENS AKA
“The Black Pope”
01/31/1967 - 08/11/2021
Wishing you a Happy 55th Birthday!
From Ruby, Robert Sr, Regina, Kelvin, Robert Jr, Tawanna, Matthew, Keshawnda, Amiyah, Aria and Family. You are gone but not forgotten. “It’s All About Lord Jesus” “Real Talk Amen”
