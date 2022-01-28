THERA SMITH MAYO

In loving memory of,

THERA SMITH MAYO

01/28/1944 - 01/04/2010

Happy Birthday month, MOM. We love and miss you. We will continue to celebrate and honor your life. With love,

The Mayo family: Albert, husband; children: Felicia (Forrest), Antoinette (Walter), Eric (Tracy) and Alonzo (Rhonda); grandchildren: Wesley, Kendall, Cori, Eryn and Madison.

