In loving memory of, GUSSIE J. ERVIN
09/21/1931 - 06/28/2020
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Thank you for loving, sharing, giving and caring. Every day in some small way memories of you come our way.
Though you’re absent, you are always near; we still miss you, love you and wish you were here. God bless you and keep you, until we meet again!
Happy Birthday Momma/Sister/Grandma.
Love and miss you always, The Family.
