In Loving memory of, GARY GLEATON (MUSCLE)
09/30/1965
Although you are no longer with us in this world, you will always be in our hearts. Missing and loving You Always: Your father,Jimmi, mother and stepfather, Eva and Harold, your siblings, George and Tilwanda, nephews, Famous and Deljuan.
