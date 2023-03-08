In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
HAROLD L. CHARLOW
03/10/1930 - 03/08/2002
To some you are forgotten, to some you are of the past.
But to us, the ones who loved and lost you, your memories will always last.
Your loving son, Frederick; daughter, Sandra; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));