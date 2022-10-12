03/25/1930 - 10/16/2016
It’s been six years since you went home to be with the Lord. While both joy and sorrow are fleeting, an often intertwined, love has the power to overcome both and is everlasting.
We loved you yesterday, we love you today, and we’ll love you forever.
Tangela and Jeanette Goa.
