In Memoriam
In loving memory,
HERBERT R. MARSHALL
03/22/1947 - 01/03/2017
Herbert, even though you have been gone for six years, we all still miss you. The family still misses you, we talk about you everyday. We call your name everyday. We love you. Your Mother Florene, Clarence, George, Rayvon and your VA friends; Marshall, Romer, Toles, Crump, your church family, Russell, all of your friends and family, your children, grandchildren, your brothers and sisters.
