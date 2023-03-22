HERBERT R. MARSHALL

In Memoriam

In loving memory, 

HERBERT R. MARSHALL

03/22/1947 - 01/03/2017

Herbert, even though you have been gone for six years, we all still miss you. The family still misses you, we talk about you everyday. We call your name everyday. We love you. Your Mother Florene, Clarence, George, Rayvon and your VA friends; Marshall, Romer, Toles, Crump, your church family, Russell, all of your friends and family, your children, grandchildren, your brothers and sisters.

