Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
HERBERT R. MARSHALL
03/22/1947 - 01/03/2017
We all miss you, especially me, your mom, Florene, all your children, brothers, sister, Clarence, George, Rayvon and your VA friends; Marshall, Romer, Toles, Crump, Russells, all of your friends and family.
