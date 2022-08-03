HONORARY COMMISSIONER ALVIN E. BURKE
In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

HONORARY COMMISSIONER ALVIN E. BURKE

04/24/1954 - 08/04/2021

A parting seemed so far away one year ago today, you left a place NO ONE can fill. We miss you Alvin and always will. Always on our mind. Forever in our hearts. 

Love your family.

