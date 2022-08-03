In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
HONORARY COMMISSIONER ALVIN E. BURKE
04/24/1954 - 08/04/2021
A parting seemed so far away one year ago today, you left a place NO ONE can fill. We miss you Alvin and always will. Always on our mind. Forever in our hearts.
Love your family.
