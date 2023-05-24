In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
HOWARD “Porky” MULKEY
11/16/1960 - 05/20/2003
Your smiling face, we see no more. But when we think of you
We see that glow.
Your mother, Mable Mulkey
and family.
Updated: May 24, 2023 @ 2:22 pm
