HUBERT WRIGHT JR.

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

HUBERT WRIGHT JR.

Six years since God called you home.  We’ll always love and miss you. You are forever in our hearts.

Love, your wife Monica, daughters: Joeann and Alfretta and family.

