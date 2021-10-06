In loving memory of,
AURELIA GRIER
10/18/1955 - 10/02/1996
Things we feel so deeply are the hardest things to say. Dearest Mom, we love you so much In the most special way. If we could have one lifetime wish one dream that can come true. I’ll pray to God, with all my heart, for yesterday with you.
We miss you dearly, your children: Marco, Angie, Clifford Jr., Mike, Carlton and beloved husband Clifford.
