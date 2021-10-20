In loving memory of,
CYNTHIA MARIE LEE
01/03/1961-10/21/2019
It has been two year without your presence. You’ll never ever be forgotten by those who’s life you’ve touch.
With Love, Donald Irving Sr. and children.
