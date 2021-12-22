In loving memory of,
DIANNE H. CARTER ARMSTRONG
12/22/1950 – 09/30/ 2000
A good life is a collection of happy memories. Thanks for the love and laughter.
Celebrating you on what would have been your 71st chapter of love and life. We love and miss you,
Your sister, Connie; daughters, Da-Venya and Shanreka; your grandkids; and a host of family members and friends.
