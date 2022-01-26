EDGAR CLEVELAND FRYE

In Loving Memory of, 

EDGAR CLEVELAND FRYE

04/23/1913 - 01/28/1985

 Although it’s been 37 years, your love will never go away. 

You walk beside us each and everyday, unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, and still near and dear to our hearts. You will always be in our hearts. 

From the Frye, Gibson Dixon family.

