In loving memory of,
ESME A BAIN
04/27/1929 - 01/21/2021
“Celebrating your 1st year
in Heaven”
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday; the bond we shared will never end even though we’re apart; we find comfort in the memories deep within our hearts.
Love and miss you dearly,
Your wife, daughters, granddaughters and great grandson.
