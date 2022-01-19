ESME A BAIN

In loving memory of,

  

ESME A BAIN

04/27/1929 - 01/21/2021

“Celebrating your 1st year

in Heaven”

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday; the bond we shared will never end even though we’re apart; we find comfort in the memories deep within our hearts.

Love and miss you dearly,

Your wife, daughters, granddaughters and great grandson.

