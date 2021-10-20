In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
EVELYN SANDS
04/10/1913 - 10/18/2001
Twenty years ago, Anan took her earthly rest, but cherished memories of her love, patience and kindness, will always linger in our hearts. We look forward to that grand family reunion with her when Jesus welcomes his children home.
Children and Grandchildren.
