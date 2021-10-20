EVELYN SANDS

In Memoriam

 

In loving memory of,

04/10/1913 - 10/18/2001

 

Twenty years ago, Anan took her earthly rest, but cherished memories of her love, patience and kindness, will always linger in our hearts. We look forward to that grand family reunion with her when Jesus welcomes his children home.

Children and Grandchildren.

