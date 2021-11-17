04/05/1947 - 11/20/2019
We thought of you today, but that is nothing new we thought of you yesterday and we will tomorrow too.
We think of you in silence and make no outward show. For what it meant to lose you, only those who love you know.
Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday. Its the heartache of losing you, that will NEVER go away
Love always, Sylvia, Demetrius, Juwan, Davon, Zanaya, Demetria and The “B” Gang, Bernard, Beverly and “BB.”
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));