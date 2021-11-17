EMMA LORETTA MCCLOVER-GRANT “RETTA”

04/05/1947 - 11/20/2019

We thought of you today, but that is nothing new we thought of you yesterday and we will tomorrow too. 

We think of you in silence and make no outward show.  For what it meant to lose you, only those who love you know. 

Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday. Its the heartache of losing you, that will NEVER go away

Love always, Sylvia, Demetrius, Juwan, Davon, Zanaya, Demetria and The “B” Gang, Bernard, Beverly and “BB.”

