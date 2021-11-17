06/08/1923 - 11/19/2013
It’s hard to believe it’s been eight years since you’ve been gone. We miss you each and everyday. We will always love you, Mom.
Your children, Patricia, Walter Jr., Gregory and grandchildren.
Updated: November 18, 2021 @ 8:15 am
