11/15/1926 - 11/18/1996
The beauty of your life is with us every day. Twenty-five years have passed since our hearts were broken because of your untimely demise.
Our faith in God has sustained us. One as sweet as you, and kind as you were can never be forgotten.
Your loving family, husband, Alphe Sr; son, Howell; daughters, Gail Willingham and our angel: Diane Rashada (Samuel); niece, Karen Forbes; six grands, six great-grands, two great great-grands, two godchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
