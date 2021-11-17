MICHAEL LOVETT

01/12/1961 - 11/18/2013

 M-ighty man of god

I-nspirational

C-hrist like

H-ealer

A- rchangel

E-verlasting

L- oving husband

You’ve been gone for eight years.

Yet, you live in our hearts forever!

We  Love-ett  You Always!

  Your family.

Load entries