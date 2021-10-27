JAMES “Bozo” SEARS

In loving memory of,

JAMES “Bozo” SEARS

11/08/1954 - 05/24/2021

  

For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.    

Thanks for the cards and phone calls. Gone but not forgotten, Happy heavenly Birthday.

From Louiza Sears and family

