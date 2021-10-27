JUANITA D. BUGGS

In loving memory of,

JUANITA D. BUGGS

10/29/1937 - 09/06/2020

 You  are not a forgotten love one, nor will you ever be. As long as life and memory last; we will remember thee. We miss you now, our hearts are sore; and as time goes by, we’ll miss you more.   

Your loving smile, your gentle face. No one can ever fill your special place here in our hearts.  

From Frank T., Marisse, Frank II, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family.

Load entries