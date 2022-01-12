In loving memory of,
LOTTIE P. JOHNSON MILTON
02/03/1935 - 01/13/2020
“Gone But Never Forgotten”
It’s been two years already, Lord where did the time go,
Your sickness gave us time moving ever so slow.
It gave us time to get our acts together and to get it right,
Your Health declining became plain sight.
We prayed and cried so loud,
Our hearts were heavy,
and our heads were bowed.
For this family you were
the peace,
Our peace within,
But it was already written for your life to soon come to an end.
You were the balance that kept us steady,
Us never seeing you again, we were not ready,
You were and will forever be the entity that touched us,
Keeping memories of you alive we must,
You were always giving us advice raw but true,
We are so blessed that God allowed us to have cherished time with you.
Your loving family.
