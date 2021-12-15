LUCY JUANITA SIMMONS

In loving memory of, LUCY JUANITA SIMMONS

11/02/1949 - 12/17/2016

 Lucy, its been five years. We miss you so much. We loved you, but God loves you more. Love always your, husband, Robert; sons, Robert, Jr., Matthew, Austin and LaShan; daughters, Stephanie Jackson and Lynette Griffin; niece, Renay; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and your best friends, Sandra, Pat and Terrie.

