In loving memory of, LUCY JUANITA SIMMONS
11/02/1949 - 12/17/2016
Lucy, its been five years. We miss you so much. We loved you, but God loves you more. Love always your, husband, Robert; sons, Robert, Jr., Matthew, Austin and LaShan; daughters, Stephanie Jackson and Lynette Griffin; niece, Renay; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and your best friends, Sandra, Pat and Terrie.
